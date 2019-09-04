Help save lives by praying for an end to abortion in your community February 26 — April 5.

Our website uses cookies only for functionality & user experience. We do not collect personal data through cookies. Click here for Privacy Policy.

Standing for life and country with an American hero–PODCAST Season 5, Episode 9

DAY 8: 85-year-old POW says YOU are a hero

Two groups of people

Standing for life and country with an American hero–PODCAST Season 5, Episode 9

DAY 8: 85-year-old POW says YOU are a hero

Two groups of people

Our Mission

Prayer & Fasting

Knowing that “with God, all things are possible,” people of faith and conscience unite in 40 days of prayer and fasting. Christ told us some demons can only be driven out by prayer and fasting. The two go hand in hand. Prayer keeps us rooted in the fact that it is our desire to carry out God’s will. Fasting is a sacrifice that helps us reach beyond our own limitations with God’s help.

Constant Vigil

The visible, public centerpiece of 40 Days for Life is a focused, 40-day, non-stop, round-the-clock prayer vigil outside a single Planned Parenthood center or other abortion facility in your community. It is a peaceful and educational presence. Those who are called to stand witness during this 24-hour-a-day presence send a powerful message to the community about the tragic reality of abortion.

Community Outreach

During 40 Days for Life, the message is taken proactively to every corner of your community. Media outreach is conducted through carefully targeted news stories, talk shows, and editorials. Church involvement begins by meeting with local pastors, other church leaders, and members of different congregations. A door-to-door petition and education drive reaches out to every household in your town or city.

The world’s largest grassroots movement to end abortion

God has used 40 Days for Life to establish a proven track record of saving lives and closing abortion facilities in over 950 cities in 63 countries.

What people are saying

The Holy Father greatly appreciates the dedicated work that you and everyone involved in 40 Days for Life are engaged in to promote respect for the lives of all unborn children. His Holiness assures you of his prayerful support for you, your colleagues and all those whose prayer, fasting and sacrifices are saving countless lives and giving glory to God.

Pope Francis

Via Vatican Secretariat of State

40 Days for Life brings 2 Chronicles 7:14 into 21st century focus. As one human race, we become united in prayer. Glory to God!

Dr. Alveda King

Niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

I am in this movement today because of ordinary people who took on an extraordinary task. My former abortion clinic is closed because of their sacrifice. Babies are alive because of them. Women are no longer being hurt by abortion in their community. You can do this. You can save a life. I now stand alongside you in this 40 Days for Life movement.

Abby Johnson

Former Planned Parenthood clinic director

40 Days for Life is a testimony to the power of prayer and what can happen when we're consumed by a magnificent obsession, namely that life is sacred. If you’re growing weary over the increasing level of disrespect of the most innocent among us, I would urge you to remember that situations are not always as they appear. God is on the move even amidst the darkness.

Jim Daly

President, Focus on the Family

40 Days for Life has become an example to many communities on how to offer hope, compassion and love to those who feel that their only hope is an abortion. It's because this effort is built on prayer and it focuses on the most important level in America - the local level. This is where abortions take place, and that's where hearts and minds are being changed.

Mike Huckabee

Fox News host & former Arkansas governor

