Help save lives by praying for an end to abortion in your community February 26 — April 5.

The Holy Father greatly appreciates the dedicated work that you and everyone involved in 40 Days for Life are engaged in to promote respect for the lives of all unborn children. His Holiness assures you of his prayerful support for you, your colleagues and all those whose prayer, fasting and sacrifices are saving countless lives and giving glory to God. Pope Francis Via Vatican Secretariat of State

40 Days for Life brings 2 Chronicles 7:14 into 21st century focus. As one human race, we become united in prayer. Glory to God! Dr. Alveda King Niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

I am in this movement today because of ordinary people who took on an extraordinary task. My former abortion clinic is closed because of their sacrifice. Babies are alive because of them. Women are no longer being hurt by abortion in their community. You can do this. You can save a life. I now stand alongside you in this 40 Days for Life movement. Abby Johnson Former Planned Parenthood clinic director

40 Days for Life is a testimony to the power of prayer and what can happen when we're consumed by a magnificent obsession, namely that life is sacred. If you’re growing weary over the increasing level of disrespect of the most innocent among us, I would urge you to remember that situations are not always as they appear. God is on the move even amidst the darkness. Jim Daly President, Focus on the Family